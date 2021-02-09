Iran set to unveil 50 nuclear achievements in April: AEOI chief

Salehi made the remarks speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony in which the 2nd Nuclear Industry Exhibition was opened.

Hailing the efforts made by the AEOI scientists, Salehi said that thanks to preparedness of the country’s nuclear experts and officials, Iran’s decision to resume enrichment of nuclear fuel up to 20% became practical in 12 hours.

He said that the Iranian nuclear energy organization has full control over the activities and meets its needs in the least possible time.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish