Iranian diplomats’ wives speak about Iran’s culture, civilization in Pakistani Tv channel program

Wife of Iranian Consul General in Karachi, wife of director of Iranian Culture Center in Karachi and the wife of Consular Affairs of Iran took part in the program of Pakistan’s famous Hum Masala channel, coordinated by Iranian Culture Center in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province in southern Pakistan.

The program was held on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the glorious victory of Islamic Revolution during which the diplomats’ wives highlighted the strong role of women in the Iranian society.

The Iranian participants on the occasion also taught to cook some famous Iranian dishes for the Pakistani viewers.

During the program, several viewers called who termed the Islamic Republic of Iran as a friendly and neighboring country and expressed happiness on the presence of Iranian women in the Pakistani television program.

They also asked questions about Persian culture, language, and special Iranian cuisine, which were translated by the host of the program from Urdu into English.

Some of the Pakistani women tried to speak to the Iranian guests in Persian language and shared memories of their trips to Iran.

At the end of the program, the host on behalf of Ham TV presented gifts to the Iranian guests and thanked and appreciated their presence in the program.

Pakistan's Hum TV is one of Pakistan's most-watched and largest television channel network, headquartered in Karachi, with numerous news, entertainment and sports channels.

Yesterday, Bahram Kian, Director of Iranian Culture Culture in Karachi, met with Sultana Siddiqui, CEO and owner of the Hum network, to discuss the development of media, television cooperation, joint production, screening of Iranian films and series, and exchange of delegations between the two countries.

