Iran, Turkey negotiating to renew gas accord

Tehran, Feb 8, IRNA – The deputy petroleum minister for international and commercial affairs said on Monday that the present agreement for gas export to Turkey is valid until 2026 and the talks for extending the accord has started by National Iranian Gas Company.

Speaking in the 3rd Specialized Summit on Presenting Qeshm Free Zone Investment Opportunities in Oil and Energy Sectors, Amir Hossein Zamaninia said  that according to the studies of International Energy Forum (IEF), Iran will keep its 8th place among natural gas producers until 2040 and will still be the biggest reservoir in the world.

He said that the biggest growth rates in gas export belong to Qatar, Russia, the US, Australia, Canada, and Algeria, adding that Iran needs to make some changes in domestic use of natural gas.

