US, EU speed up JCPOA talks after Iran ultimatum

Based on Iran's Law on Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Interests of the Iranian Nation, the European and American powers are expected to reset the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) into its correct path and abide by their promised commitments under the deal.

The European Troika consists of the European Commission (EC), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Foreign ministers from the US, Germany, France and Britain held a virtual meeting on Friday, negotiating on Iran and its nuclear agreement. There is little information about the details of the session. An official with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office had told a UK newsapaper, Daily Telegraph, that Europe welcomes US return to multilateral approach.

After two years of inability in implementing its commitments, Europe sees the victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election as a proper opportunity to revive the JCPOA.

The upgrading of economic ties with Iran, maintaining financial channels for exchanging money, continuation oil and gas condensates exports as well as sea, air, railway and road transportations were among parts of commitments that the European Union and the US should comply with, but they did not abide by their obligations.

A European diplomat told IRNA that the green continent could not amend damages inflicted by US sanctions on Iran.

European Commission spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Peter Stano says the EU is trying to find a way to return the US to the JCPOA. He noted that this is not a easy job, adding that diplomacy and joint efforts will pave the ground for return to the deal.

The Biden administration put forward preconditions for returning to the JCPOA, urging Iran to carry out all its commitments before the US decides to come back to the accord.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the White House is negotiating with the US Congress as well as partners and allies of the United States on Iran nuclear deal, noting that there have not yet been any discussion with the Iranian side, anticipating that there would not be any step forward until Iran takes preliminary steps.

It is worth mentioning, however, there is an ultimatum determined in the Law on Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Interests of the Iranian Nation. One December 1, 2020, Iran's parliament, approving the law, called on President Hassan Rouhani's administration to stop cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), if the US continues sanctioning the Islamic Republic.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, expressed hope that the opportunity to continue significant cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA will be maintained through lifting anti-Iranian sanctions.

Russia and China as non-European parties of the JCPOA stressed the need for speeding up returning to the deal and the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, announced that the JCPOA has reached a sensitive point, expressing hope that the US would conclude on the international accord as soon as possible.

China urged the US to return to the JCPOA unconditionally at the first opportunity and abide by its commitments under the deal.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the most important duty of the signatories to the JCPOA is that they should try to force the US to return to the deal and lift concerning sanctions without setting any precondition.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish