Germany: European troika still wants JCPOA to be maintained

Maas stressed the continuous cooperation of the European Troika (Germany, France, and the United Kingdom) with the IAEA to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran.

He said that the IAEA has continued its inspection measures globally in the crisis of coronavirus outbreak, which is valuable and indicates the cause of real trust in this trans-national and trans-regional organization.

The agency has been able to continue monitoring and verifying Iran's nuclear program under the same circumstances, he added.

The German Foreign Minister stressed that the country, along with France and the United Kingdom, continues its efforts to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran and will continue to work closely with the IAEA.

He reiterated that the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) role is crucial and should not be ignored. "IAEA is responsible for overseeing the nuclear deal with Iran and is trying to fully implement the deal."

