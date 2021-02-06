Minister: Launch of Zoljanah satellite carrier proves Iran scientific power

He made the remarks in a meeting held in India with secretary of Indian Union Muslim League and a number of Iranian university students residing there, according to the public relations office of Ministry of Defense.

Hatami left Iranian capital for New Delhi, India, on Tuesday afternoon (February 2) to meet with Indian officials and attend Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defense Ministers’ Conclave as part of Aero India 2021.

By launching Zoljanah with solid fuel engine, the Iranian youth proved that they spare no effort to achieve science, knowledge and technology to reach the peak of success, the defense minister said.

Iran, today, relies on its indigenous capacities in all scientific fields, he added.

During his speech to IOR Defense Ministers’ Conclave on Thursday, Hatami said developments of the recent decades tell all that the today's world is in dire need of re-organizing its system to make the globe get rid of current polarizations.

Prior to his speech to the IOR meeting, Hatami held talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, and said during the talks that anti-colonialism and anti-oppression moves are among top commonalities between the two nations.

