Iran defense minister confers with his Indian counterpart on bilateral issues

Hatami left Iranian capital for New Delhi, India, on Tuesday afternoon (February 2) to meet with Indian officials and attend Bangalore Air Show 2021.

In his meeting with Rajnath Singh, General Hatami said the anti-colonialism and anti-oppression moves are among common commonalities between the two nations.

Hatami further stressed the need to develop bilateral relations in the international and regional arenas as the two countries enjoy considerable capacities.

As Hatami stressed, bilateral cooperation should serve national interests.

He said southern strategic Iranian port of Chabahar is an opportunity for both countries to boost relations.

Iran, India and Afghanistan signed Chabahar agreement in 2016.

Chabahar, as Iran's only oceanic port, plays an important role in developing trade, exports, and imports and in fishing as well.

The Indian defense minister, for his part, said in the meeting that New Delhi and Tehran should preserve their historical ties which are growing.

Hatami's India visit is his first independent travel since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

