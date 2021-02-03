'Iran, Bejeweled Land' expo opens in Belarus

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition , Iranian Ambassador to Minsk (Capital of Belarus), Head of the International Affairs Committee for the Representatives, the president of the Faculty of Culture in Belarus and President of the Union of Artists in Minsk delivered speeches.

In his speech, Iran's Ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari while referring to Iran's 7000 years of history and civilization, said the exhibition carrying a message is important , and that we wish for peace to all the world , including Belarus.

Referring to more than four decades of Islamic revolution in Iran, he called the Iranian nation a real winner of resistance against sanctions and resistance to foreign pressure and enemies of Iran to the unequal battle.

The exhibition, which is held at the Art Gallery in Belarus until February 18, 2021, exhibits valuable works of Iranian crafts such as Vitreous enamel, Khatam, Wood carving, Iranian carpet such as handwoven carpet, Persian poetry, and calligraphy works from Iran are exhibited.

