Iran says non-participant US has no right to assess Iran JCPOA compliance

Miryousefi made the remarks in reaction to NBC report when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Iran should first abide by its commitments and then US will assess, saying that the non-participant United States has no right to assess whether Iran has made good compliance.

“Iran is still a participant member of JCPOA, but the US is not. It’s not up to the United States to assess whether Iran -- which we’ve said can very quickly reverse its remedial measures -- has made good on its obligations,” Miryousefi said in an email to NBC News.

"Other issues apart from Iran’s nuclear program were not part of the negotiations leading up to the 2015 nuclear deal, and as a result, “our defensive missile program is not up for negotiation,” Iranian diplomat said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zari said that the United States needs to come back to its commitments and "Iran will be ready to respond immediately.

The Biden administration has a "limited window of opportunity" to re-enter the 2015 nuclear agreement from which the former US administration withdrew unilaterally in May 2018, he added.

"The time for the United States to come back to the nuclear agreement is not unlimited," he said adding, "The United States has a limited window of opportunity, because President Biden does not want to portray himself as trying to take advantage of the failed policies of the former Trump administration."

