Some 11 security and law enforcement cooperation documents have been signed in the form of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Poland, Iraq, and Armenia, as well as Syria, he pointed out.

Some 27 joint security committees and working groups as well as bilateral and multilateral meetings have been held with the neighboring countries, he further noted.

7129**2050

