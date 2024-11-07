Nov 7, 2024, 2:42 PM
Iran ambassador submits credentials to Danish King

Iran ambassador submits credentials to Danish King

London, IRNA — Mohammad Reza Sajjadi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Denmark, presented his credentials to Frederik X King of Denmark in Copenhagen.

According to IRNA’s Thursday report, the new ambassador conveyed warm greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and emphasized the importance of relations between Iran and Denmark.

Sajjadi also expressed readiness to help strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

King Frederik André Henrik Christian, for his part, congratulated Iran’s ambassador on his new diplomatic role in Denmark and highlighted the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sajjadi previously held positions as the director general of political and international affairs at the Foreign Ministry, ambassador and permanent representative of Iran in Geneva, deputy director general for South Asia, head of the subcontinent department, deputy permanent representative of Iran to Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and an expert in the international economic affairs department and the department of Islamic assemblies.

