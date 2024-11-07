Palestinians seize control of Israeli regime's spy drone: Media

Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades said it seized control of an Israeli military "EVO Max" drone, IRNA on Thursday reported Palestine Today as saying.

The seized drone was carrying out spying missions in the Gaza Strip, the source added.

Israeli occupation forces launched a second raid within 24 hours on the city of Tulkarm and its refugee camps in the northern West Bank, triggering fierce confrontations with Palestinian Resistance fighters.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent on Thursday confirmed that fierce confrontations took place between the Resistance fighters and invading Israeli troops in the Murba'a Hamoud neighborhood of the Tulkarm camp, noting that Israeli forces had deployed snipers on rooftops overlooking both the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes struck the al-Hamam neighborhood in Tulkarm, and the intended targets narrowly survived the attacks.

The Resistance successfully detonated an explosive device targeting a military bulldozer on the main street in the Nur Shams camp and another device targeting a military vehicle in the Murba'a neighborhood of Tulkarm camp, inflicting direct hits.

