Iran FM spokesman congratulates successful launch of two Iran-made satellites

"Sincere congratulations to the specialists of our country on the occasion of the successful launch of two Iranian-made satellites with indigenous knowledge into the earth's orbit. This is the first successful experience of engineers of Iranian knowledge-based companies in the field of launching satellites into space," Baghaei wrote on his X account.

"The mission of Hodhod and Kowsar is to create a platform for providing Internet of Things services and recording and sending high-quality images that will be used in various fields such as mapping, agriculture, environmental protection, natural resources protection, and crisis management," he added.

The satellites named Kowsar and Hodhod were launched into space from eastern Russia using a Soyuz rocket carrier in the early hours of Tuesday and were successfully placed into the 500 km orbit of Earth.

The data and images from the two satellites will be suitable for use in agriculture, land surveying, transport, and the environment.

The great advantage of the Hodhod satellite is that its mission is to create a platform for providing narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) services, with international coverage and in remote areas, including forests, mountains.

The launch reflects the growing space cooperation between Moscow and Tehran as well as another achievement of the Islamic Republic in aerospace technology.

2050