Iran supports Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity: Ambassador

“The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes its principled stance in supporting Armenia’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, welcomes its efforts aimed at establishing friendly relations with neighbors and is ready to help the Armenian government in this direction,” Armenian news agency Armenpress quoted the Iranian ambassador on Thursday.

Sobhani made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a conference dubbed “Armenia-Iran: Cooperation and New Prospects” held in Kapan.

The Iranian diplomat also said that his country supports Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace initiative, adding that any unblocking should take place based on Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and should be under the country’s control.

Sobhani also said that the Iranian government welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks, noting that tension between these two countries can have undesirable consequences for the region.

He described the Armenian-Iranian border as a “border of friendship”, saying that Tehran is determined to expand ties with Yerevan in all fields.

