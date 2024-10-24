Iranian president, Armenian PM meet in Russia’s Kazan

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on Thursday.

Pezeshkian had previously met with the presidents of Russia, China, Egypt, and South Africa, as well as the head of state of the United Arab Emirates.

The 16th BRICS summit kicked off on Wednesday in Kazan, Russia, with leaders from member countries, including President Pezeshkian, who represents the Islamic Republic in its first official participation in a BRICS summit.

Delegations from Iran, Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia began to hold formal talks in limited and expanded formats on the sidelines of the summit.

The BRICS group is an international group led by the emerging economic powers.

