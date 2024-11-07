Hezbollah launches missile attacks on occupied norhern Palestine: Media

Israeli regime news sources reported missile attacks by Hezbollah on sensitive positions of the Israeli regime's army in occupied northern Palestine, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

Dozens of missiles have been launched from Lebanese territory towards occupied northern Palestine, the source said.

Following this missile attack, emergency sirens have been activated in various areas, it added.

Hezbollah has earlier launched a missile attack on the strategically important Meron base in northern parts of the Israeli-occupied territories.

The attacks come in support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and are also a response to the Zionist atrocities in Lebanon.

The number of those killed in Gaza has surpassed 43,000, while the death toll in Lebanon has exceeded 3,000.

