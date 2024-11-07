'Israeli regime unsuccessful in military confrontation with resistance fighters'

The Israeli regime has been unsuccessful in its military confrontation with the resistance fighters, leading it to target civilians in an attempt to force them to leave their houses, IRNA on Thursday quoted Yemen’s Al-Masirah News as saying.

In the past week, the Israeli regime committed over 30 cases of mass killings, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of over 1,300 Palestinians, he said.

It is estimated that over 2,000 Palestinians have been martyred and over 4,000 others injured during the escalation of tensions in the northern Gaza Strip, he noted.

The Israeli regime prevents the entry of any food and medical supplies into the enclave, subjecting the residents of the northern area to bombardment, massacre, and famine.

