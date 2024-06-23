Yemen warns USS Roosevelt personnel over deployment to ME

“We tell the military personnel stationed on the USS Roosevelt to ask their counterparts on the USS Eisenhower about the situation, understand it, and learn from it,” al-Houthi was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying on Sunday.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier is to leave the Red Sea and will probably be replaced by the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71).

“Aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) is set to depart the Red Sea while a carrier currently on station in the Pacific is planned to head to the Middle East to continue a US presence mission in the region,” USNI News quoted an informed source as saying.

“While Ike and its cruiser escort will transit to the Mediterranean Sea, the destroyer escorts will stay in US 5th Fleet,” it added.

“Additionally, flight spotters tracked Eisenhower’s C-2A Greyhound detachment flying from the US 5th Fleet base in Bahrain to the Mediterranean,” it noted.

Meanwhile, Hazam al-Assad, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement’s political bureau announced the continuation of attacks by the Yemeni armed forces in support of Gaza.

Attacks against American, British, and Israeli targets aiming to support the people of Gaza will continue, he said.

On Saturday, Yemen’s Army Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the country’s armed forces had carried out a missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea.

Saree said that the USS Eisenhower was targeted “directly” by several ballistic and cruise missiles.

In an unprecedented operation, the naval forces of the Yemeni army also targeted Transworld Navigator Ship in the Arabian Sea with several ballistic missiles, Saree said.

He added that the targets were hit directly and precisely in both operations.

The spokesman stressed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to carry out their military operations in support of the Palestinian people until the Israeli regime stops its aggression and lifts its siege of Gaza.

The Arab country, since mid-November, has been launching attacks on Israeli ships or vessels heading for ports in the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the war on Gaza.

Yemen has continued with its military operations against Israeli-linked ships on the high seas despite joint airstrikes ongoing by the US and the UK on Yemeni soil since mid-January.

