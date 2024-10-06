Al-Aqsa Storm ‘legitimate act’ by Palestinians: Houthi

Abdul Malik al-Houthi delivered a powerful speech on Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Storm, an unprecedented operation by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups against the Zionist entity on October 7 last year.

Houthi hailed the resilience of Gaza, which has endured a year of sustained Israeli bombardments without external assistance, contrasting it with the rapid capitulation of major powers during World War II, which faltered within weeks under Nazi attacks.

The Al-Aqsa Storm has effectively ended short wars waged by the Israeli regime against Palestinians, plunging the occupying regime into wars of attrition that will wear down both Israel and its allies, he noted.

The Yemeni official condemned the continuous US military support for the Israeli regime, which he said makes the United States complicit in the massacres of the Palestinian people.

“The Americans have sent tens of thousands of tons of weaponry and military equipment to the Israeli enemy using hundreds of large cargo planes and over a hundred ships,” he pointed out.

The Ansarullah leader further said the Israeli regime’s genocide in Gaza is part of a broader strategy to erase Palestinian identity and forcibly displace them from their lands.

He commended Iran’s longstanding support for Islamic causes since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, particularly its solidarity with the Palestinian people and their struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Houthi said Yemen was united with Iran and the resistance movements in Iraq and Lebanon in supporting the Palestinian people.

