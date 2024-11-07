Hezbollah hits Israel's strategic naval base

"In support of the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance and the defense of Lebanon and Lebanese nation and within the framework of the Khybar operation and with the call of "O Nasrallah", the Mujahideen of the Resistance , the naval base "Stila Maris" in the northwest of Haifa was targeted," Hezbollah announced in a statement.

Hezbollah announced that the Stila Maris base is a strategic naval monitoring and control base on the northern coast of occupied Palestine.

In several other operations, Hizbollah also hit the military bases of the Zionist regime in the Zionist settlements of "Marun al-Ras", "Doviyo", "Yaftah", "Shumira" and "Kafarkala" with rockets.

The Islamic resistance of Lebanon also targeted the Ramim barracks and the Zionist settlement of Kiryat Shmouneh with several missiles.

