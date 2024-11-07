Pezeshkian: It makes no difference to Iran who wins US presidential election

Pezeshkian made the remarks in Tehran on Thursday, noting that it does make no difference which nominee wins the US presidential election.

Iranians rely on their inner power, he said, praising its nation who enjoys dignity.

Iran has no limited view of developing its relations with other countries, he pointed out.

The expansion of ties with Islamic and neighboring countries is one of Iran's top priorities.

The President, elsewhere in his remarks, called for the creation of unity and solidarity among Islamic countries.

If all the countries of the Islamic world were brothers and united, the Zionist regime would not dare to commit crimes against the oppressed Palestinian and Lebanese people, he underlined.

