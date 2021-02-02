Iran among five ventilator producers in world

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Vice President for Science and Technology Affairs Sourena Sattari.

CEO of Ehya Darman Pishrafte Company Ahmad Behfar Moghadam said the new ventilators are more advanced than the previous versions in Iran and in the world as well, adding that they need no compressor

He added that Iran is the sixth producer of ventilators in the world.

Ehya Darman Pishrafte Company is to produce 3,000 ventilators per year and it will save 60 million euros for Iran.

A ventilator is a machine that provides mechanical ventilation by moving breathable air into and out of the lungs, to deliver breaths to a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or breathing insufficiently.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish