Zoroastrian Festival of Sadeh celebrated in Yazd

Head of the Yazd Zoroastrian Association told IRNA on Friday that the ritual was held without the presence of the Zoroastrians and only by its executive agents in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Sepanta Niknam added that the festival was celebrated simultaneously by Zoroastrians across the country.

Sadeh is a mid-winter celebration observed by Zoroastrians on the Iranian month of Bahman 10. It includes building a large bonfire and is therefore also known as Azar Jashan (feast of fire). The bonfire is to drive back the winter in defiance of Ahriman (Satan). It is a deeply religious festival.

This celebration is always held in groups by building a big fire, and the participants in this ritual pray.

