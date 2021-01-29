Jan 29, 2021, 8:42 PM
Zarif calls for collective cooperation to restore stability in region

Tehran, Jan 29, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday called for collective cooperation to restore stability in the region.

“Constructive, friendly, & fruitful conversations in Turkey with President @RTErdogan & FM @MevlutCavusoglu,” Zarif wrote in his tweeter account.

He added that “discussed expansion of bilateral ties & regional cooperation—Syria, Iraq, & the Caucuses.”

“Concurred that the only way to restore stability in the region is thru synergy,” he noted.

At the last leg of his regional tour, FM Zarif arrived in Turkey to hold talks with Turkish authorities on regional and bilateral issues.

The Iranian foreign minister visited the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, and Georgia, discussing the latest developments in the Caucasus region as well as mutual ties with officials of the respective countries.

