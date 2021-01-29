FIFA President Gianni Infantino condoles death of icon Minavand

“I would like to express my sincere condolences over the passing of the former Iranian national football player Mehrdad Minavand,” Infantino said.

He added that “words seem inadequate to describe this sorrow. Minavand's legacy and achievement, especially his personality, popularity, and humanity, will never be forgotten.”

“On behalf of the international football community, I deeply sympathize with the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, his family, and friends and loved ones of Mehrdad” he added.

Minavand passed away at the age of 45 Wednesday night after losing battle against COVID-19.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Laleh Hospital in Tehran on January 21, 2021.

Minavand represented Iran's national football team in 1998 World Cup.

The left-winger played for Persepolis for five years. Minavand also was a member of the Austrian club Sturm Graz and Charleroi from Belgium.

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish