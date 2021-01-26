US should abide by JCPOA, UNSC Resolution 2231: Iran FM

At the second leg of his regional tour to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Georgia and Armenia, Zarif held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zarif wrote at the end of his visit to Moscow on his Twitter account, “In Moscow talks, explored with Russia FM Lavrov avenues for expanding bilateral relations further. Focused on how to build on Jan 11 agreement to strengthen peace through regional cooperation. Stressed the imperative of US adherence to #JCPOA and its compliance w/ UNSCR 2231.”

Zarif also wrote: “Why on earth should Iran – a country that stood firm & defeated 4 years of a brutal US economic terrorism imposed in violation of JCPOA & UNSC Resolution – show goodwill gesture first? It was the US that broke the deal – for no reason. It must remedy its wrong; then Iran will respond.”

The Iranian foreign minister also noted that he and his Russian counterpart focused on progress based on an agreement reached on January 11 to strengthen peace through regional cooperation.

در دیدار با وزیر امور خارجه روسیه؛

ظریف: آمریکا به تعهدات برجامی و قطعنامه ۲۲۳۱ شورای امنیت پایبند باشد

تهران - ایرنا - وزیر امور خارجه گفت: در دیدار با وزیر امور خارجه روسیه بر لزوم پایبندی ایالات متحده به تعهدات برجامی و قطعنامه ۲۲۳۱ شورای امنیت سازمان ملل متحد تأکید کردیم.

به گزارش روز سه شنبه ایرنا از اداره کل اطلاع‌رسانی و امور سخنگویی وزارت امور خارجه، محمد جواد ظریف در پایان سفر به مسکو در حساب کاربری خود در توییتر نوشت: در گفت‌وگوهای مسکو، همراه با سرگئی لاوروف وزیر امور خارجه روسیه راه‌های گسترش بیش از پیش روابط دوجانبه را بررسی کردیم.

ظریف افزود: همچنین بر چگونگی پیشرفت مبتنی بر توافق ۱۱ ژانویه برای تقویت صلح از طریق همکاری منطقه‌ای تمرکز کردیم.

وی همچنین تاکید کرد: بر لزوم پایبندی ایالات متحده به تعهدات برجامی و قطعنامه ۲۲۳۱ شورای امنیت سازمان ملل متحد تأکید کردیم.