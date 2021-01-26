Iran Govt spokesman says world gets rid of escalation after Trump

When Trump was gone, period of escalation in the global community came to an end, Ali Rabiei said at his virtual press briefing.

When Trump was defeated in economic war he waged against Iran, Tehran's trade partners changed their approach, so Iran's economic relations are entering post-sanctions phase, Rabiei told reporters.

He called on all national bodies to support the government which is in front line of fulfilling the nation's rights.

Iran could resist powerfully to the sanctions although they created problems and difficulties for the people, the spokesman noted.

Warmongers could not impose new war on Iran, he said, adding that the government has developed infrastructures, followed Economy of Resistance policy and strengthened its knowledge-based companies to move forward to development and growth.

Trump who withdrew unilaterally from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and imposed the highest level of sanctions against Iran left the White House on January 20 when US incumbent president Joe Biden took office.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has challenged the US strict sanctions including the medical sectors as economic war.

