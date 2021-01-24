Expert sees issues irrelevant to JCPOA as obstacle to Iran-US agreement

Nader Entessar, Professor at the US University of South Alabama, made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

The US return to the nuclear deal - Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - will not happen easily; it needs talks, exchange of views as well as planning, Entessar said in answer to a question about why the new US President Joe Biden did not order his administration to return to the 2015 nuclear deal at the first day of his tenure.

The former US president Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA in May, 2018; meanwhile, Biden had already expressed willingness to return to the deal.

As the believes, Biden does not use phrases like "maximum pressure policy" but his administration will use JCPOA as a tool for pressing changing Iran over its regional policies.

Referring to the US Democrats' disagreement with Trump on his withdrawal from the international nuclear deal, the professor said they censured the former president for his move because they saw JCPOA as the most important tool for putting pressure on Iran, the tool which weakened as they think after his exit from the deal.

He added that Biden is after using JCPOA to reach a longer and stronger agreement with Iran, the agreement whcih may include foreign policies and missile program.

In an interview with the Italian daily newspaper la Repubblica, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran's missiles are the sole secure tools for defending the country, so there will be no negotiations about the issue.

About efforts to make Israeli and Saudi opinions involved in the US agreement with Iran, the professor said the main aim behind the effort is to weaken the deterrent power of Iran as an important player in West Asia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said in December that members of the Biden administration know that when they return to the JCPOA, certain issues including Iran's missile program are not negotiable because they have already been discussed.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish