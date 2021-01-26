Rouhani: Islamic revolution's survival, continuation guaranteed by strong culture

Rouhani made the remarks at the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.

He congratulated the arrival of the holy ten-day dawn of the anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The Islamic Revolution of Iran has been a movement based on culture, religion, ethics, and it is for performing religious and Islamic duty from the very beginning to the present day, he added.

He noted that the Islamic revolution of Iran has been a cultural and religious movement that has distinguished the Islamic Revolution of Iran from other revolutions in the world.

Religious occasions have always been the basis for the rise and speeding up of the people's revolutionary movement, therefore the Islamic Iran's revolution is undoubtedly cultural and religious, he noted.

President Rouhani underscored that the condition for the survival and continuation of the Islamic revolution is the strengthening and preservation of culture and the Iranian revolution will continue when the same old cultural spirit and strength are preserved and strengthened.

