President Rouhani: Iran's economic ties entering new phase

Rouhani made the remarks at the 196th meeting of the government's Economic Coordination Headquarters on Sunday.

He said that it is clear that the defeated enemy of the economic war aims to break the country's economic tranquility.

The country's economic situation is improving rapidly, but keeping such development requires calm and peace in the market, he underscored.

The enemies are trying to make the Iranian's victory in the economic war fruitless, he added.

The Iranian president noted that the enemies are trying to stop or slow down the positive economic trend in Iran with widespread propaganda and psychological warfare.

Referring to the defeat of former US President Donald Trump's economic war, President Rouhani highlighted that the view of Iran's trade parties has changed and the country's economic relations are entering a new phase.

He reiterated that everyone should help manage sensitive markets such as foreign exchange within the policies of the central bank to reach the desired balance.

