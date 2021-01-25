Iran, Azerbaijan confer on bilateral ties

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the economic relations and other important cooperation between the two countries.

Zarif stressed Iran's serious readiness to rebuild liberated areas in Azerbaijan, especially in the fields of energy, engineering, agriculture, minesweeping, as well as repairing mosques and historical-cultural sites.

Mustafayev, for his part, appreciated Iran's positions regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

He pointed to the plans of Azerbaijan's government to use the capacities of the liberated areas in the establishment of stability and development and outlined some economic, transit, and transport projects in the region.

Zarif arrived in Baku late on Sunday and met and held talks with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish