FM Zarif arrives in Baku

Zarif and accompanying delegation were welcomed in Baku International Airport by a number of Azerbaijan political officials and Iran's Ambassador in Baku Abbas Mousavi.

He is slated to hold talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

They will also deal with new opportunities for cooperation in the region after liberation of the country's lands in Karabakh including Iranian companies' involvement in Karabakh reconstruction.

Trilateral cooperation between Iran, Azerbaijan Republic and Russia in order to complete the North-South international corridor and use the capacities of this transit route as much as possible is another issue to be discussed during the meetings between Zarif and Azeri officials.

Zarif is scheduled to leave Baku for Moscow for talks with the Russian officials on the second leg of his regional trip which will take him to Armenia, Georgia and Turkey.

