Zangeneh told IRNA that the travel ban will remain until Feb 18.

Iran banned flights to and from Britain on Dec 21, 2020 as a new COVID variant was found in the European country.

All the Iranian and foreign airlines and travel agencies have already been informed about the imposition of the ban so that they will not bring any passenger from London to Tehran either by direct or connection flights.

