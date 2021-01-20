IRNA, Thai News Agency to enhance media cooperation: Minister

In a meeting with Ambassador of Thailand in Tehran Worawoot Pongprapapant, Salehi said that Iran and Thailand have has good relations since log ago, hoping that the path will further expand.

Both counties are quite important in tourism and civilization in their regions, he said, adding that historically speaking, the relations between Iran and Thailand dates back to 400 years ago when Sheikh Ahmad Qomi migrated to Thailand.

Referring to his online meeting with his Thai counterpart to be held next week, Salehi said cultural issues and COVID-19 pandemic will be discussed in the meeting.

Pongprapapant , the Thai ambassador, said in the meeting that taking the 400-year long relations into consideration, the two counties should act in a way that their people get aware of those relations and try to expand them.

