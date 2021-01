Trump's four-year term of cruelty against humanity, particularly the resilient nation of Iran, has come to an end, Aghajafari wrote in a post on social media.

The severe revenge of his crimes against the Iranian nation, particularly the cowardly assassination of Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, is imminent, he further noted.

