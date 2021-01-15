US' return to JCPOA without removing sanctions to result in extortion: Official

Kharrazi underlined the US' possible return to Iran nuclear deal should happen after all sanctions imposed against Iran would be lifted.



"If the US decides to return to the JCPOA without lifting sanctions, this would amount to extortion, because the US will put forward a new request for the lifting of every ban,” Kharrazi said.

Kharrazi pointed out that the US should lift all the sanctions that were imposed in the form of executive orders by the US president, be it nuclear-related sanctions or those sanctions slapped under the labels of terrorism and human rights before rejoining the JCPOA.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish