Kremlin spokesperson says Russia enjoys win-win ties with Iran

Moscow, IRNA – Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has lauded the positive outcomes of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of Iran and Russia, recently hosted by Moscow, saying that the development of relations between the two countries is win-win.

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Peskov said Russia views its relations with Iran as one build on participation and mutual benefits.

The 18th Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation of Iran and Russia was held in Moscow on May 9, with the participation of Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Sergey Tsivilev .

The two sides signed the final document to develop economic cooperation.

Tsivilev had earlier said that Russia’s annual trade with Iran had increased by 16.2%, reaching $4.8 billion in 2024.

Iran is a reliable partner for Russia, the minister said, adding that a January 17 signing of a strategic partnership deal between the two countries has turned 2025 into a significant year in bilateral relations.

Tsivilev also highlighted that Tehran and Moscow continue with their active dialogue, which is the driving force in relations between the two neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, Paknejad said that the capacity of trade exchanges between Tehran and Moscow far exceeded the current figure.

He noted that Iran and Russia have extensive opportunities for cooperation in energy, finance and banking, agriculture, and the trade of oil and gas products.

