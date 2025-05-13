Persian Gulf ‘has been, is and will remain’ unchanged: Army official

Tehran, IRNA — Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari has stressed that the Persian Gulf “has been, is, and will remain” unchanged in the future.

Admiral Sayyari said while addressing an international seminar on Tuesday that the sea is a source of wealth and power, adding that given Iran’s unique geographical characteristics, it must make ultimate use of its potential for development and progress in that regard, Sayyari added.

On Sunday, members of Iran’s Parliament issued a statement reaffirming the country’s historical and geopolitical rights over the Persian Gulf.

The statement was issued in response to reports suggesting that U.S. President Donald Trump may misname the Persian Gulf during his trip to Saudi Arabia.

Ahmad Naderi, a member of the parliamentary presiding board, read the statement, underscoring Iran’s unwavering stance on the matter.

“Mr. Trump, the Persian Gulf and its geopolitics are God-given,” the statement said.

“It was not acquired through invasion or exploitation,” the statement continued, reaffirming that the name of the Persian Gulf is a historical fact.

In earlier remarks, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi condemned attempts to politically misname the historically acknowledged Persian Gulf, calling such actions a sign of hostility toward Iran and its people. He stressed that these attempts are categorically rejected.

