Second phase of the plan to connect Iran’s Shetab to Russia’s Mir banking network unveiled

Tehran, IRNA – The second phase of integrating Iran’s Interbank Information Transfer Network (Shetab) with Russia’s Mir system was unveiled in the presence of senior officials from both countries.

The initiative aims to facilitate financial transactions for Iranian and Russian tourists and businessmen.

The project has been designed in three phases, each introducing innovative experiences for the Iranian and Russian citizens.

In the first phase, Iranian citizens gained ability to withdraw cash in rubles from ATMs in Russia using relevant banking programs.

With the launch of the second phase, Russian citizens can now use the Mirpay app at stores in Iran.

This development provides a secure shopping experience in both countries and is expected to boost trade and tourism between Russia and Iran.

