Grand Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli visits Iraq’s top Shia cleric

During his visit to Iraq, Iran’s Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi-Amoli has met with Ayatollah Ali Sistani at his residence in the city of Najaf, where he praised the Iranian Islamic scholar for his contribution to promoting Quranic teachings.

Regarding Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli’s Tafsir al-Tasnim (an exegesis of the holy Quran), Ayatollah Sistani said that the Iranian cleric’s efforts are a source of pride for Shia Muslims.

Ayatollah Sistani also said that he does not differentiate between seminaries in Iran’s Qom and Iraq’s Najaf, expressing his commitment to support seminaries in any way he can.

Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli said that the presence of such a prominent figure in Iraq is a great blessing for seminaries and the Islamic community.

He also highlighted the influential role of the source of emulation in Iraq, saying that the regional populace will remember Ayatollah Sistani’s religious decree regarding the fight against terrorist groups.

The Iranian cleric also called for the expansion of cooperation among seminaries in Iran and Iraq.

