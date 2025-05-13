‘We like each other a lot’: Trump signs multiple deals with Saudi Arabia’s MBS

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed multiple agreements on Tuesday, further deepening the alliance between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The signing ceremony, held in a gilded ballroom at Riyadh’s Royal Court, featured memoranda of understanding, letters of intent, and executive agreements spanning various sectors.

“I like visiting with you and we’ve known each other very well, and I really believe we like each other a lot,” Trump told bin Salman, known in the West as MBS, at the start of a bilateral meeting.

Among the documents signed was a letter of intent focusing on military cooperation, including the modernization of Saudi armed forces, enhanced training and support services, and another aimed at improving the health capabilities of Saudi military personnel, CNN reported.

Other agreements covered areas such as customs cooperation, medical research on infectious diseases, judicial cooperation, and a partnership between the Saudi Ministry of Interior and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Additionally, Trump and bin Salman signed a Strategic Economic Partnership Document to further expand U.S.-Saudi economic relations.

Trump, who arrived in the Persian Gulf for a three-day trip that will also take him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, emphasized the importance of Saudi investment in the U.S. economy.

He recalled his 2017 visit to the kingdom and joked that a $600-billion investment pledge from Saudi Arabia would be even better if it reached $1 trillion.

