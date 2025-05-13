May 13, 2025, 1:23 PM
Iran’s offensive military assets are well-protected

The members of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee met in Tehran on May 13, 2025.

Officials in Iran said that the country’s offensive military capabilities are well-protected.

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian officials says that foreign threats against the country’s military are baseless and that Iran's offensive military assets remain secure.

According to Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, briefed lawmakers on Iran’s military capabilities, particularly in missile and drone technology.

Hajizadeh emphasized that Iran recently carried out True Promise operations, in which over 75% of the missiles successfully hit their targets. He stated that Israel was unable to prevent the attack.

Iran has gained more power over time, Rezaei quoted Hajizadeh as saying.

Hajizadeh rejected media hype suggesting Iran’s combat power is weakening, he said.

He also dismissed Western and Israeli media reports suggesting that Iran’s combat power is weakening.

