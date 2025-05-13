May 13, 2025, 2:21 PM
Justice is a key responsibility in Islamic diplomacy: Deputy foreign minister

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (L)

Gharibabadi proposed an information exchange network among Islamic countries to combat corruption and human rights violations, promoting sustainable development.

Tehran, IRNA — Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi says that upholding justice is a fundamental duty in the realm of Islamic diplomacy.

Gharibabadi made the remarks at the Fourth Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ombudsman Association General Assembly Meeting in Tehran on Tuesday.

Ombudsman institutions help prevent corruption and promote transparency in government affairs, he said.

Iran is prepared to share its achievements in strengthening regulatory institutions and protecting citizenship rights, said Gharibabadi. 

He said that establishing a network among Islamic countries to facilitate information exchange, particularly regarding combating corruption and human rights violations, could foster sustainable development.

“The OIC Ombudsman Association empowers a network of ombudsman institutions from the OIC countries to safeguard human rights, champion good governance, and drive public administration excellence across the Islamic world,” the official website of the OIC Ombudsman Association reported.

