Iranian, Pakistani experts call for strategic partnership of two countries

They were speaking at online international conference on, “A Review of the Most Important Developments in the World and the Region in 2020” jointly organized by Institute for Political Studies (IPIS), Iran, and Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad.

The experts talked in length on strengthening of Iran-Pakistan relations in line with regional and international developments, the situation in Afghanistan and the need for close interaction between Tehran and Islamabad to help advance peace, the need to counter trans-regional interventions, the importance of multilateralism, especially the advancement of trilateral cooperation of Iran, China and Pakistan.

The future US administration's approach to the region and the Iran nuclear deal, the Covid-19 situation, and the need to expand cultural and academic interactions between Iran and Pakistan were also discussed by the personalities present at the webinar.

Seyed Kazem Sajjadpour, Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) highlighted the issues of the Arab world and its connectivity with the United States of America, post-Trump America.

He also emphasized that the destiny of Afghanistan is also an important aspect to discuss. He mentioned his affiliation with CGSS in various projects and suggested that more contacts and connectivity are important between Iran and Pakistan.

Saeed Ghaderi, Senior Research Fellow, IPIS said that Iran has always supported peace and stability in Afghanistan and Iran has always advocated the initiatives in this regard.

“We agree that peace and security in Afghanistan are important for Iran and Pakistan,” he said.

Highlighting the role of Pakistan and Iran, he highlighted that Pakistan and Iran both have suffered from instability in the region due to regional issues, and now both countries must cooperate and work together to solve issues in Afghanistan.

Hassan Ahmadian, Professor, University of Tehran, Iran said that during the Trump Administration, they didn’t realize that excluding an important power like Iran can have wide-ranging repercussions.

He further emphasized that Pakistan can play an effective role in mediating many regional issues and bring peace to the region.

He highlighted that Pakistan-Iran cooperation is important because both countries are regional powers. Iran acknowledges Pakistan as a regional country that can play an important role in mediating issues and contribute to regional stability.

Strategic cooperation between the two countries can strengthen their strategic choices. We need to focus on how to increase bilateral relations, he said.

Proffessor Dr. Shabir Ahmad Khan, Director, of Area Study Center, (Russia, China & Central Asia), University of Peshawar, Pakistan discussed the impacts of the presence of Extra Regional Powers on the Escalation of Regional Crises.

He maintained that the world is going through a transformation and a shift. Asia is rising through the revival of Silk Road.

Commenting on the layover phenomenon, he stated that it restricts the role of regional states in maintaining regional security. The layover phenomenon occurs when an extra-regional major power directly intervenes in a region’s security it suppresses the regional politics and regional politics are absorbed by politics at a global level.

This complicates the security of a region as global powers have always been competing and conflicting interests.

He concluded by mentioning that Pakistan-China friendship may have irked the US and India but it has never constrained Iran’s regional strategic or economic interests.

China’s rise, Iran’s natural resources, and Pakistan’s geo-strategic location all have the potential to bring peace and prosperity to the region through trilateral cooperation. Regional cooperation is the only way to overcome the challenge of security and socio-economic development.

Brigadier Akhtar Nawaz Janjua, (Retd), Senior Member Advisory Board, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad stated that the Trump’s “Make America Great Again” policy has resulted in US standing alone on more key global issues than ever before.

He analyzed few of the policy changes that Biden has announced and stated that, it is expected that the new administration will return to a two-state formula in its approach to Middle East peacemaking.

He added furthermore, it will be interesting to see if he stays true to “Revitalizing our national commitment to advancing human rights and democracy around the world.”

Kayhan Barzegar, Director, Center for Middle East Strategic Studies highlighted that the US presence is a source of instability in the region.

He said it is expected that there will be a reverse from Trump’s policies under the upcoming Biden administration.

He further emphasized that Trump’s policies of fighting China as well as his policies in Afghanistan and Yemen have destabilized the region. Commenting on the new US administration he stated that the US will be busy curtailing COVID-19 hence, revision of Trump’s policies might take some time.

According to Barzegar, it will be better and suitable for both Pakistan and Iran if the Us Administration leaves its policy of interference in the region. He suggested that Pakistan, Iran, and other countries of the region are capable of solving their own internal and diplomatic issues.

Vahid Karimi, Senior Research Fellow, IPIS highlighted the importance of multilateralism. He explained that the new US administration under Joe Biden will have a strong government in the congress and the White House. He will have no excuse for implementing illogical policies like his predecessors Trump.

He suggested that we must use this pandemic as an opportunity to enhance multilateralism amongst our partner countries.

Welcoming cooperation of Pakistan with Iran, he welcomed all the initiatives and trilateral cooperation of Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey for working towards peace, stability, and development in the region.

