Enemy’s slightest mistake to receive crushing response: Defense Minister

Speaking in a ceremony to commemorate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist who was assassinated near Tehran on 27 November 2020, Brigadier-General Hatami said Iran is ready to defend the security of its own and the region, which are interwoven and will resist any threat with determination.

He also said that the enemies should be aware not to make a mistake or have miscalculation because if they make a mistake or invade Iran, they will receive a crushing response.

Brigadier-General Hatami said that the Iranian Judiciary is legally pursuing the issue of Fakhrizadeh's assassination, adding that the commanders and the agents of this crime will be brought to justice and be punished.

