FM spox: Iran hopes to achieve stability by regional mechanism

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Speaking about the change in Saudi Arabia and the UAE approach to Iran in the recent period, Khatibzadeh said that every moment these countries correct their wrong path and pay attention to the reality of the region, Iran welcomes them.

He said that as soon as Kuwait announced developments to resolve issues in the Persian Gulf, Iran welcomed and continued to look with optimism and hope that the path that has been created will continue.

Iran would achieve a regional mechanism for regional stability, he underscored.

Stating that Iran has long pursued the vaccine issue, he said that as foreign ministry, "we negotiated with our partners in China, India, and Cuba, one of which is the production of a joint vaccine with Cuba that has entered phase three".

Referring to Iran's membership in Covax, an international health group, Khatibzadeh said that Iran is a member of Covax.

He added that from the beginning days, Iran knew what restrictions the US and European countries would impose against Iranians, so Iran chose a non-US vaccine.

The main concern of the Iranian government is providing a safe vaccine for its nation, he stressed.

