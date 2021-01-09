Iran urges Muslim World to oppose sponsoring Takfiri groups

Saeed Khatibzadeh slammed mass killing of 11 mine workers in Pakistani Balochistan province by ISIS terrorists.

This criminal act once again warranted collective cooperation by all regional states for fighting Takfiri and ISIS terrorists.

It is essential for the Islamic countries to concentrate all their efforts for removing ideological bases and financing these extremist and Takfiri groups.

ISIS terrorists attacked a group of mine workers in Balochistan Province, Pakistan, on January 3, killing 11 workers.

