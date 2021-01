German Chess League competition was hehd online with 10 powerful teams and 116 professional players from around the world.

According to IRNA, Iranian team from Ardabil Province qualified for the championship with the shining efforts of its players on the aggregate with 142 points.

In the tournament , C.A.P.A Spanish chess team on the aggregate with 127 points scored second rank, and Town Irish team scored the third rank.

