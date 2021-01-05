General Soleimani’s ideology “living and dynamic”: Minister

General Soleimani’s line of thought in timeless and unbreakable, Alavi said, adding that the martyred general was humble and never egocentric – even at the apex of popularity.

He never cowered, was never afraid of the enemy, and always had a smile on his lips, Alavi said, adding that he was a skilful military strategist.

Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hashd al-Shaabi – Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on 3rd of January 2020 on the instruction of US President Donald Trump. Eight other military men were also killed in the act of terror.

