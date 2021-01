In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Behtari said that with 11 months of continuous efforts and follow-ups, Iran finally became a member of the World Federation of Aikido.

Aikido, Japanese aikidō (“way of harmonizing energy”) is a martial art and self-defense system that resembles the fighting methods of jujitsu and judo.

The basic skills of aikido probably originated in Japan in about the 14th century.

7129**2050

